Amazon Prime Day 2019: Where to find the best deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers

Amazon Prime Day approaches: it's arriving July 15-16. Like always, Amazon's massive sale will offer a lot of deals... but it'll mean other retailers matching or beating deals, too.
But what if you can't wait until Prime Day starts? Indeed, there are plenty of deals already available, maybe as part of a July 4 promotion, or maybe for an early back-to-school sale. So, as we wait for Prime Day proper, we're already pulling together the best deals we've seen on top trackers and watches we already love.
Now, to be clear: We won't know the Prime Day deals until they actually arrive, and they may well beat some or all of the prices listed here. And we expect a new Apple Watch to arrive as soon as September. But here are the best deals in the meantime.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Fitbit Charge 3 $138 (save $11)
The Fitbit Charge 3 came out a year ago, and some users have reported problems on Amazon's customer reviews. It's still the best overall non-smartwatch fitness tracker, and has more features than the recent Fitbit Inspire HR. It still lacks GPS, but has stair climbing and swim tracking. Or, you might just want to wait it out for an inevitable wave of other Fitbit products on sale for Prime Day.
Apple Watch S3, 38mm $199 (save $80)
It's technically a year and a half old, but $80 off isn't bad at all, and Apple doesn't offer any discount on the S3 in its own store... and the Series 3 is still good. It just lacks the EKG of the newest Apple Watch S4.
Apple Watch S3, 42mm $229 (save $80)
The same $80 savings applies to the larger size. The closer-to-$200 price is a lot more reasonable.
Originally published earlier. Updated to remove Amazfit Bip, which is no longer on sale.
Xbox boss confirms Project Scarlett will have a disc drive: Here's what else we know about the upcoming console, including 8K graphics, 120 fps and SSD.
Watch every E3 video game trailer from Square Enix, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Microsoft's E3 conferences: All the trailers you need to see are right here!
Amazon Prime Day
-
reading•Amazon Prime Day 2019: Where to find the best deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers
-
Jun 28•Don't miss a single Prime Day 2019 deal when it starts July 15
-
Jun 27•Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 -- these are the best deals available so far
-
Jun 27•Why wait for Prime Day? Save now on Amazon's best Kindle e-reader and Cloud Cam
-
•See All
Discuss: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Where to find the best deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.