Amazon Prime Day 2019: Absolute last chance on these great tech deals

Welcome the final hours of Prime Day 2019. It's been quite the rollercoaster -- mostly good, a little meh, the occasional controversy. But the event isn't quite over yet. There are a few hours left, and we'll be updating this post tomorrow with a complete list of leftovers. (Some deals will undoubtedly continue on a bit longer.) For now, you can still take advantage of a trade-in deal that knocks Echo products like the Show 5 down to as low as $2.49 (really). Even without the trade-in, that nifty Echo is still discounted to $50 (down from $90) -- though be prepared to wait just a bit, as it's currently out of stock until July 19.

We've updated our best deals list (below) with other new ones, too. For example, scroll down to the Prime Video Channels section of the Prime Video page and you'll find CBS All Access, Showtime, Starz and other streaming subscriptions for 50% off (for the first three months). As we saw yesterday, though, everything is subject to availability, and the best deals may sell out quickly. Need help navigating the madness? Use this tool to make sure you don't miss a Prime Day sale you're looking for. Need help avoiding the madness? Don't get caught up in the FOMO, because the vast majority of these deals will be repeated at some point later this year. Buy only the stuff you really need, and only if the price is really that good. (Here's how to make sure that Prime Day deal is really a deal.)

And, remember, not all the action happens at Amazon. Over at MassGenie, for example, you can get the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones for an all-time low $239.99.

With that in mind, here are some of the best deals we've found. We'll be adding more throughout the rest of today and even into tomorrow, so check back often!

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Also, CNET and Showtime are owned by CBS.

The don't-miss Amazon device deals of 2019

Pro tip: If you're shopping for any Amazon-branded devices today, click through TopCashback first. The cash-back service is offering an 8% rebate on those devices. So your cost on something like the newly discounted $50 Echo Show 5 (below)? Just $46 after rebate.

The Cheapskate's favorite Prime Day deals

Because I spend 365 days per year eyeballing deals, I thought I'd share the ones I consider especially special:

The Eero Home WiFi System for $199 : That's $200 off and by far the lowest price on this top-rated mesh system, which includes the base station and two nodes. I use this in my home; I can't recommend it highly enough.

: That's $200 off and by far the lowest price on this top-rated mesh system, which includes the base station and two nodes. I use this in my home; I can't recommend it highly enough. The iPhone 7 for Verizon Visible: $99 (save $189). Buy the iPhone for $199 (regularly $288), pay for at least two months of Visible's unlimited service (at $40 per month), then get a rebate in the form of a $100 Mastercard prepaid debit card. That same option applies to the Motorola Moto G7 Power, which will be just $49 after rebate.

The best Prime Day deals

As we expected, some of the most appealing deals come from Amazon, which has cut prices (in some cases deeply) on a variety of gear: Echo devices, Eero routers, Ring video doorbells and so on. But you'll also find some top picks from other sellers and even other stores. Looking for deals in specific categories? Skip down past these individual items.

Tied with Black Friday's all-time low, this collection includes the entire Harry Potter series -- though no special features, alas.

This TV goes on sale pretty regularly, but only once before has it dipped this low. It offers not only the benefits of Amazon's Fire TV interface, but also a voice remote with Alexa baked in.

Ninja The Foodi may not ever achieve the kitchen popularity of the Instant Pot, but its star is on the rise. It offers many of the same functions of the popular pressure-cooker, along with one important extra: air fryer. This 6.5-quart model lists for $250, though it routinely sells for less. Not $150, though. (Update: We were originally informed that the Foodi would be on sale for $140, but we're still enthusiastic about it at $150.)

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Surprise! Although it wasn't on Amazon's list of Prime Day deals, the new Echo Show 5 smart display just got a mighty price drop. See the Echo Show 5 review

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Costco's got you beat, Amazon: Members of that price-club can get the coveted earbuds (with just-as-coveted wireless charging case) for the lowest price to date. That said, Amazon Prime members can get the AirPods for just $10 more. See the Apple AirPods 2019 review

Chamberlain Originally $100, this gizmo adds app-powered smarts to most existing garage-door openers. It's never been priced this low.

I will champion these products until the day I die, because it's awesome to actually see the photos you've tucked away in your phone or shared on social media. The Nixplay Seed 10.1-inch digital photo frame is on sale for $105, while the Seed 13.3 is down to $148.

Chris Monroe/CNET Like the idea of a Nest or Ecobee thermostat, but want one with a little style? Look no further than the GLAS, which features a translucent OLED touchscreen! At this price it's much more competitive. See the GLAS Thermostat review

Chris Monroe/CNET Available from Walmart, the Lenovo Smart Clock is a great alarm clock that's pretty appealing at this $60 sale price. In addition to voice controls through Google Assistant, you can customize your alarm to control your smart home and wake you up gradually with a sunrise animation. See the Lenovo Smart Clock review

This deal isn't happening at Amazon, it comes from Verizon prepaid carrier Visible. The iPhone 7 -- still a very powerful phone -- normally sells for $288, but it's currently on sale for $199. After you pay for two months of unlimited service (at $40 per month), you'll receive a rebate in the form of a $100 prepaid debit card. You can leverage the same rebate to snag the Motorola Moto 7 Power for just $49.

Runtopia Designed with runners in mind, the Runtopia S1 features built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor and a water-resistant case. It can receive basic notifications from your phone, and if you bring your phone along on your runs, the Runtopia app can provide audio coaching based on your heart rate. Click the on-page 25% off coupon to snag the extra savings.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The second-gen Echo Show refined the design of the first model and offers better sound quality and a 10-inch HD screen. It combines the functionality of a smart speaker like the Echo Dot with a touchscreen you can use for video calls and controlling your smart home with a tap. We like the $90 Echo Show 5 a little better, but $160 for the full-size Show is a tempting offer. See the Amazon Echo Show review

Optoma makes some of the best projectors in the biz, and this is a huge savings on what might be an ideal addition to your home theater -- or backyard, as the UHL55 is portable, with a carrying handle and built-in speaker. It can even function as a standalone Bluetooth speaker.

Compared with music-streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited is already a deal at $7.99 per month. This promotion -- which requires a Prime subscription and is for new Music Unlimited subscribers only -- nets you four full months for just a buck. After that, you'll be on the hook for the regular rate, unless you cancel.

The best Prime Day deals in each category

Interested in phones? Wearables? Laptops and the like? Here's easy access to the best Prime Day deals in those and other categories:

Should I sign up for Amazon Prime?

As noted, the big sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers, and an annual subscription costs $119 (or $13 per month if you don't want to pay all at once).

Worth it? If you're getting it just for Prime Day, then probably not. I'm here to tell you that Amazon products go on sale all the time. (Example: The Amazon Echo was already discounted to $50 a few weeks ago -- and that had nothing to do with Prime Day.)

But Prime affords a whole bunch of other benefits, including free overnight shipping on many products (and two-day on most others) and lots of movies and TV shows from Prime Video.

If you don't want to pay for Prime but do want access to the Prime Day deals, here's one strategy: Sign up for Amazon's free 30-day Prime trial. The only catch: That's for new subscribers only, so if you've done the trial or been a member before, you can't get another trial.

How do these prices compare with 2018?

For Prime Day 2019, Amazon beat its Prime Day 2018 -- and Black Friday 2018 -- prices on a handful of products, though only matched them on others. A few items didn't go on sale at all. Here's a rundown of some current prices and their Prime Day 2018 counterparts:

*Black Friday price

Where and how to shop on Prime Day

You don't need to sit at your computer to shop Prime Day. For example, if you own any kind of Alexa-compatible device (like a Fire tablet or Echo smart speaker), you can ask Alexa for Prime Day deals -- some of which might be exclusively available via voice purchase. The Amazon mobile apps, meanwhile, will let you grab deals while you're on the go.

You can also use this event to get charitable: The Amazon Smile program is a free and easy way to donate a portion of your purchase to just about any charity. Just start your shopping experience at smile.amazon.com instead of www.amazon.com. (While you're at it, read about other ways to give to charity without even trying.)

A few final destinations to consider:

Check out Amazon's Deals Page, which is updated daily.

Read my own Cheapskate feed, where I identify great deals every weekday.

Check out CNET Deals, where we share a variety of deals from our retail partners and the web at large.

Expired deals

These discounts are no longer available, though some may return on Monday.

Can't get enough MCU? In the lead-up to Prime Day, Amazon is offering rentals of Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Iron Man 3, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and more for just $1.99 apiece.

Everyone's favorite kitchen accessory has been on sale at Macy's all week, but Amazon just jumped in with a matching price (one that beats Black Friday, FYI). To get it, you need to click (or tap) the on-page $10-off coupon before adding it to your cart. Wondering how this model fares against all the others? Read CNET's story on the best Instant Pot to buy.

This story was originally published earlier and is regularly updated.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know



