Amazon Prime Day 2018: Cards Against Humanity, other games on sale

Not everything available for Prime Day is a gizmo or gadget. Cards Against Humanity, along with several other so called "adult party games" is on sale in between now and the end of day on Tuesday.

For those unfamiliar with the game, the rules are simple: One player draws a card and everyone else has to complete the phrase on that card in a way that most amuses that particular player. Sometimes, that can result in a sentence as tame as "Instead of coal, Santa now gives the bad children the economy." And most of the time, it results in things we're not about to include on CNET.

If you're just starting out, the basic Cards Against Humanity box will quickly let you know whether you want to keep playing. That box will set you back $20, a 21 percent discount from its usual price.

For seasoned pros, the Green Box, Red Box, Blue Box and Bigger, Blacker Box are all also on sale for $12 to $16.

We may not endorse everything that's written on the Cards, but we do endorse the ridiculousness that can ensue.

Amazon is also hosting discounts on other games like the popular Exploding Kittens, several expansions and card games like You've Got Crabs.

