CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

WWE Super ShowDown Coronavirus Pokemon day 2020 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G review Coronavirus: Which mask? Disney CEO steps down

Amazon Prime competitor Walmart+ reportedly in testing phase

The retail giant has been testing the paid membership service for over a year, a report says.

Listen
- 00:43
walmart

The Walmart+ membership service is reportedly being tested.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Walmart could be working on a paid membership program to compete with Amazon Prime. The retail giant has been working on Walmart+ for 18 months, Vox reported Thursday. Walmart+ could be tested publicly next month, according to Vox citing unnamed sources, and would be a rebranding of the store's $98 a year Delivery Unlimited program for grocery shopping.

The Walmart+ service could also include text messaging to place orders at stores, Vox reported.

Walmart previously rolled out a similar program called ShippingPass, which it cancelled three years ago, in January 2017. ShippingPass offered unlimited two-day shipments on Walmart.com for $49 annually. 

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Inside Amazon's brand-new cashierless grocery store
4:10