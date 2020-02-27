Amazon Prime competitor Walmart+ reportedly in testing phase

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Walmart could be working on a paid membership program to compete with Amazon Prime. The retail giant has been working on Walmart+ for 18 months, Vox reported Thursday. Walmart+ could be tested publicly next month, according to Vox citing unnamed sources, and would be a rebranding of the store's $98 a year Delivery Unlimited program for grocery shopping.

The Walmart+ service could also include text messaging to place orders at stores, Vox reported.

Walmart previously rolled out a similar program called ShippingPass, which it cancelled three years ago, in January 2017. ShippingPass offered unlimited two-day shipments on Walmart.com for $49 annually.

