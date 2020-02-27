Walmart could again be putting together a paid membership program to compete with Amazon Prime. The retail giant has been working on a service called Walmart Plus for 18 months, Vox reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources. The service could be tested publicly next month, Vox said, and would be a rebranding of the big-box chain's $98 a year Delivery Unlimited program for grocery shopping.
Walmart Plus could also include text messaging to place orders at stores, Vox reported.
Walmart rolled out a similar program, called ShippingPass, in 2015 but canceled it two years later. ShippingPass offered unlimited two-day shipments on Walmart.com for $49 a year.
Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Amazon Prime competitor Walmart Plus reportedly in testing phase
