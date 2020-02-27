CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon Prime competitor Walmart Plus reportedly in testing phase

The retail giant has been testing the paid membership service for a year and a half, says a report.

Primed for an Amazon smackdown?

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Walmart could again be putting together a paid membership program to compete with Amazon Prime. The retail giant has been working on a service called Walmart Plus for 18 months, Vox reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources. The service could be tested publicly next month, Vox said, and would be a rebranding of the big-box chain's $98 a year Delivery Unlimited program for grocery shopping.

Walmart Plus could also include text messaging to place orders at stores, Vox reported.

Walmart rolled out a similar program, called ShippingPass, in 2015 but canceled it two years later. ShippingPass offered unlimited two-day shipments on Walmart.com for $49 a year. 

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

