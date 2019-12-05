Amazon posts (then pulls) teaser trailer for The Boys season 2

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Superman, I've got a feeling we're not in Metropolis anymore.

Amazon's original streaming show The Boys shook up the superhero genre with its gritty, dark, dysfunctional take on overly powerful humans in its first season. A new season 2 teaser shows it's not planning to let up on the gas when it returns.

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Amazon briefly dropped the teaser on YouTube, then pulled the video, but not before it was all over the internet. We'll update this post when the official video returns. Here's what we saw: The short teaser is more of a rapid-fire montage of images than a big reveal. But, wow, those images.

The video kicks off with a grim slow-motion shot of the seemingly all-American Homelander (Antony Starr) floating downward with some sort of gory substance streaming down his face. That's a pretty good indication of where the rest of the teaser is going.

Favorite superheros (and normal people), both naughty and nice, make a succession of appearances. There's even a glimpse of Terror the dog, a character from the comic book series the show's based on. We can expect more of Terror (Billy Butcher's sidekick) than the brief cameo we got in the first season.

Karl Urban (Butcher), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk) and Chace Crawford (The Deep) are all back for the next installment.

The teaser is soaked with blood and filled with defiant middle fingers, guns, punches and other indications that season 2 might try to be even more raucous than the first go-round.

If this has you excited, check out everything we know so far about The Boys season 2. The Boys will return to Amazon Prime Video in 2020.