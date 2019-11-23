Amazon points to Trump in lawsuit over $10B contract awarded to Microsoft

James Martin/CNET

Amazon sued the Pentagon on Friday, challenging the recent awarding of the Defense Department's $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract to Microsoft, says an Associated Press report. In a sealed complaint filed with the US Court of Federal Claims, Amazon directly linked the awarding of the contract -- which it alleges involved "political influence" and "unmistakable bias" -- to comments by President Donald Trump, said The Washington Post. Trump has been a frequent critic of Amazon CEO and Post owner Jeff Bezos.

The complaint, concerning the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract, was filed under seal by Amazon to protect trade secrets, said the Post. In it, Amazon says its evidence will include several videos, among them a Fox News segment in which the host urged Trump to scuttle a contract with Amazon, calling it a "Bezos bailout." Trump later retweeted a link to the clip, the Post said. In another of the videos, Trump told reporters that he'd been hearing complaints about the contract process and would ask officials to "look at it very closely to see what's going on."

Amazon and Bezos are favorite targets of Trump, whose attacks are widely seen as stemming from unflattering coverage by the Bezos-owned Post.

Last month, military-focused site Task & Purpose reported that a new biography of former Defense Secretary James Mattis said Trump had ordered Mattis to "screw Amazon" out of the chance to bid on the JEDI contract.

The contract was awarded to Microsoft last month, surprising a number of industry observers.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the Post's report about the filing. Nor did the White House. The Defense Department's Office of Inspector General declined to comment.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the company has "confidence in the qualified staff at the Department of Defense, and we believe the facts will show they ran a detailed, thorough and fair process in determining the needs of the warfighter were best met by Microsoft." The Post said Microsoft has filed to intervene in the Amazon protest and thus has a chance to participate in the case.

In a statement to the Post, Amazon said "political influence" was involved in the awarding of the contract. "Numerous aspects of the JEDI evaluation process contained clear deficiencies, errors, and unmistakable bias -- and it's important that these matters be examined and rectified," said the statement.

A Defense Department spokeswoman told the Post that the department is aware of Amazon's protest and that the process of awarding the JEDI contract "was conducted in accordance with the stated criteria in the solicitation and procurement law."