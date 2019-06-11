Amazon pledges to fight homelessness in its headquarter cities

Getty images

Amazon said Tuesday that it would donate $8 million to fight homelessness. Plymouth Housing in Washington will receive $5 million, and the Arlington Community Foundation will get $3 million. Both nonprofits are located in Amazon headquarter cities.

In addition to the donation, Amazon will match employee contributions to the following charities up to $5 million through Sept. 30:

Accelerator YMCA.

AHC Inc.

Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing.

A-SPAN.

Bellwether Housing.

Carpenter's Shelter.

Community Lodgings.

Compass Housing Alliance.

Cornerstones.

Doorways.

El Centro de la Raza.

Facets.

FareStart.

Friendship Place.

Hopelink.

Mary's Place.

Plymouth Housing.

Wellspring Family Services.

Wesley Housing Development Corporation.

YouthCare.

The funds will help increase access to affordable housing for low-income families and veterans, according to Amazon. The nonprofits can use the money to create more housing units and add support services for community members in those regions.

In Amazon's release, Paul Lambros, CEO of Plymouth Housing, said Amazon's initiative would help the nonprofit meet the immediate needs of thousands of people in the coming years. And Jennifer Owens, president and CEO of the Arlington Community Foundation, said, "Our veterans and working families deserve an appropriate standard of living that is healthy, safe and makes for a vibrant community. This gift is a great contribution toward that cause."

Jay Carney, senior vice president of Global Corporate Affairs at Amazon, said homelessness and affordable housing are real concerns in headquarter cities.

"We believe this gift can help offer additional housing and support services for our neighbors in need. In addition, together with our employees, we will donate to nonprofits located in Washington state; Washington, DC; Maryland and Virginia, whose missions support affordable housing and people experiencing homelessness," Carney said.

