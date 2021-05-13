Amazon plans to hire 75,000 warehouse workers and delivery drivers

Juan Garzon / CNET

Amazon on Thursday said it's aiming to hire 75,000 warehouse workers and delivery drivers across the US and Canada. The retail giant, which last month prevailed in a fight against labor organizing at one of its warehouses in Alabama, said average starting pay for the open roles is $17 an hour. It's also offering a bonus to new workers that show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination. The hiring comes as the company is gearing up for its annual Prime Day event next month.

"We look forward to hiring 75,000 associates across our fulfillment and transportation network," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment, in a release. "In addition to the great pay and robust benefits available to new hires starting on their first day, we're offering a $100 benefit to new hires who come to Amazon already vaccinated for COVID-19."

Amazon's labor practices have come under increased scrutiny during the coronavirus pandemic, with employees publicly pushing back against the company's policies. Amazon, as well as other tech companies like Apple and Facebook, have seen massive profits as consumers embraced online shopping as way of life in the midst of the pandemic. This also means Amazon's thousands of workers, called essential during the pandemic, have had to risk infection to process orders.

On Thursday, Amazon touted the COVID-19 safety measures at facilities and said its expanded its on-site vaccination program.

Earlier this week, Amazon also said its ramping hiring at its new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. The company said it's looking to hire 1,900 new employees across a "variety of technical and non-tech jobs."

Amazon said locations with the most open fulfillment and transportation roles include Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.