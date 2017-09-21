Amazon plans to hire 2,000 for a new office in New York City

James Martin/CNET

Amazon is expanding its presence in New York City, with plans for a new office in Manhattan that's expected to bring more than 2,000 new jobs with it.

After the new office opens in 2018, Amazon says it will have created close to 6,000 jobs in New York State, where the online retailer also staffs an existing Manhattan office and plans to launch a new fulfillment center in Staten Island. The new office will also help Amazon reach a goal announced last January of creating 100,000 full-time, full-benefit jobs in the US by the middle of 2018, says Paul Kotas, Amazon's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Advertising.

"I'm pleased Amazon will be expanding in our newest commercial district, Hudson Yards, and welcome them to the neighborhood," said Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo weighed in on the news as well, each eager to welcome Amazon's expansion.

"New York City has the most talented workforce and the most diverse economy in the country, and the world's most innovative companies want to be here," Mayor de Blasio said.

Governor Cuomo pointed to the expansion as "proof positive that the strong economic climate of this state, and New York's diverse workforce and talent, are helping to attract top-notch companies from around the world."

50,000 jobs and +$5B in investment – we are searching for Amazon HQ2, a second headquarters city in North America https://t.co/bEabxtEFqS pic.twitter.com/k24dFAw6zQ — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 7, 2017

Their eyes are certainly set on an even bigger prize -- Amazon's upcoming second headquarters. The company is promising to invest upwards of $5 billion in the new campus, and predicts that it will bring as many as 50,000 new jobs to whatever city ends up playing host. Amazon is currently soliciting proposals from potential host cities, and plans to make a decision sometime next year.

As for the new office in New York, it'll occupy 360,000 square feet at Brookfield's 5 Manhattan West. Recruitment for the new positions is already underway.