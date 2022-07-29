MacBook Pro Deals Salad Delivery Service Best Unlimited Data Plans PlayStation Deals WOW Home Internet Review $118 Off GE Air Conditioner Budgeting Apps Fitbit Deals
News

Amazon Plans Another Prime Day Sale for October, Report Says

The two-day event will be called the Prime Early Access Sale, according to Insider.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Amazon Prime Day 2022 products
You might get another shot at Amazon Prime Day deals in October.
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Amazon's Prime Day sales seemingly wrapped up earlier this month, but you might get another shot at deals in October. The e-commerce giant is planning a two-day sale event called the Prime Early Access Sale, Insider reported Thursday.

The news comes after Amazon notified some third-party merchants about a "Prime Fall deal event" last month, according to CNBC.

The summer Prime Day sale, which ran July 12-13 for members, was the "biggest Prime Day event in Amazon's history," the company said. Amazon didn't release total sales figures, but it said Prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide and saved more than $1.7 billion.

Amazon declined to comment on Insider's report.

