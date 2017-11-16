Amazon picks up Marvel animated movies in December

Marvel

Wow, that was fast. It's the end of the year. Here's what Amazon Prime will be adding in the final month of 2017.

Amazon still has NFL Thursday Night Football throughout the month as well as a Christmas edition featuring the Steelers taking on the Texans. For more action, you can also watch the second season of "The Grand Tour" beginning Dec. 8.

There are a bunch of animated Marvel films making their way to Amazon. "Hulk Vs." is actually two stories -- one where the incredible one takes on Wolverine. The other features Hulk taking on Thor.

Check out the full list below. Notable titles are in bold.

Arriving on Amazon Prime in December 2017

Dec. 1

Dec. 3

Class, season 1

Dec. 4

The Royals, season 3

Dec. 7

Aftershock

Gun Shy

Thursday Night Football: Saints vs. Falcons

Dec. 8

Crank 2: High Voltage

The Grand Tour, season 2 (Amazon Original)

Triple 9

Dec. 9

Dec. 10

Dec. 12

Foreman

Dec. 14

Dec. 18

Doctor Who Christmas Special

Dec. 21

Humans, season 2

Woodshock

Dec. 22

Monster Trucks

Dec. 23

Anne of Green Gables, season 2

Banksy Does New York

Someone Marry Barry

Teen Wolf, season 6

Dec. 25

Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Texans (Amazon Exclusive)

Dec. 28

Dec. 29

Rings

Dec. 31

Brawl in Cell Block 99

Solace

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks

