Amazon picks up Marvel animated movies in December

Wow, that was fast. It's the end of the year. Here's what Amazon Prime will be adding in the final month of 2017.
Amazon still has NFL Thursday Night Football throughout the month as well as a Christmas edition featuring the Steelers taking on the Texans. For more action, you can also watch the second season of "The Grand Tour" beginning Dec. 8.
There are a bunch of animated Marvel films making their way to Amazon. "Hulk Vs." is actually two stories -- one where the incredible one takes on Wolverine. The other features Hulk taking on Thor.
Check out the full list below. Notable titles are in bold.
Arriving on Amazon Prime in December 2017
Dec. 1
- Apocalypse Now
- At Close Range
- Basic Instinct 2
- Bloodsport
- Brothers Grimm
- Buffalo 66
- Child's Play
- Dr. Strange (animated)
- The Final Cut
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Hammett
- Hannibal
- The Heartbreak Kid
- Hitch
- Hulk Vs.
- In & Out
- In Enemy Hands
- The Invincible Iron Man
- Light Sleeper
- Meet Wally Sparks
- Moonstruck
- Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
- Planet Hulk
- Point Break
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Searching for Bobby Fischer
- Silence
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Stigmata
- The Weight of Water
- Thor Animated Movie: Tales of Asgard
- Titanic
- Ultimate Avengers II
- Ultimate Avengers the Movie
- Wristcutters: A Love Story
Dec. 3
- Class, season 1
Dec. 4
- The Royals, season 3
Dec. 7
- Aftershock
- Gun Shy
- Thursday Night Football: Saints vs. Falcons
Dec. 8
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- The Grand Tour, season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Triple 9
Dec. 9
Dec. 10
Dec. 12
- Foreman
Dec. 14
- Thursday Night Football: Broncos vs. Colts (Amazon Exclusive)
- Jean Claude Van Johnson (Amazon Original)
Dec. 18
- Doctor Who Christmas Special
Dec. 21
- Humans, season 2
- Woodshock
Dec. 22
- Monster Trucks
Dec. 23
- Anne of Green Gables, season 2
- Banksy Does New York
- Someone Marry Barry
- Teen Wolf, season 6
Dec. 25
- Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Texans (Amazon Exclusive)
Dec. 28
Dec. 29
- Rings
Dec. 31
- Brawl in Cell Block 99
- Solace
