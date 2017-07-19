Amazon makes it easier to buy a Jack Daniel's chicken sandwich

Corbis

Amazon introduced on Wednesday a new payments feature that will let people use its mobile app to buy stuff in stores and restaurants.

For now, Amazon Pay Places is only available for pickup orders at T.G.I. Fridays restaurants in Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Richmond, Va. and Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

But, if Pay Places expands, it could become another way for people to cut out cash or plastic and switch to digital payments. Amazon is among a handful of tech players working to push that change. Apple, Samsung, PayPal and others all working on digital-payments services for both online and in-store shoppers.

The Seattle-based retailer touted the service as more convenient than downloading multiple apps for a handful of different stores and restaurants.

After growing to become the world's biggest online sellers, Amazon has been working to expand into brick-and-mortar stores. It's biggest foray into the real world is a planned $13.7 billion to buy Whole Foods. Amazon has also been opening bookstores, mall kiosks and college pickup locations.

The T.G.I. Fridays partnership is only the second in-store payments agreement Amazon has reached, with the company last year starting to process orders for fashion boutique Moda Operandi. Also, Amazon Restaurants is a food delivery option from the company.

The new feature can be accessed by going to the drop-down menu on Amazon's app, then clicking on "Programs and Features" then "Amazon Pay Places."

Specifics on whether Amazon will receive a cut of the T.G.I. Fridays sales through the service weren't disclosed.