Amazon ordered to hand over Echo recordings in New Hampshire murder trial

Ian Knighton/CNET

Once again, Amazon is in a potential privacy fight over the Echo recordings of someone accused of murder.

Timothy Verrill of Dover, New Hampshire stands accused of two counts of first-degree murder, and has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors in the case believe that an Amazon Echo smart speaker in the kitchen of the Farmington home where the crime occurred may have captured audio of the stabbing of one of the victims.

Now, a judge has granted the state's request to hear that audio. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment to CNET, but the company has reportedly said that it won't release any information until a valid legal demand has been properly served.

The potential legal dispute feels like a flashback to last year, when prosecutors in Benton County, Arkansas issued a warrant seeking the Echo recordings of James Bates, who stood accused of murdering Victor Collins at his home in Bentonville. Amazon initially fought the warrant, and made the case that its users' conversations with Alexa are protected by the First Amendment.

"Such interactions may constitute expressive content that implicates privacy concerns and First Amendment protections," the company's lawyers wrote in a court filing at the time.

Amazon ultimately dropped its challenge and handed over the recordings once Bates himself consented to the disclosure. The murder charge against Bates was eventually dropped.