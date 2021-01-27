Amazon opens preorders for the Echo Show 10 smart display

amazon

Amazon hosted an invite-only product launch event in September, and we got a look at several new products. A new, moving smart display was announced, called the Amazon Echo Show 10. It costs $250 (£240), and you can preorder it starting today with a release date of February 25.

The Echo Show 10 is Amazon's first motorized smart display. It uses the AZ1 Neural Edge processor's sound localization and computer vision models to triangulate your location in the room and turn the screen to face you.

Alexa isn't using facial recognition to identify a specific person; it's only looking for a human shape. All of the display's person-finding data is stored locally, Amazon says, so nothing is ever stored in the cloud.

The Echo Show 10 features a 10-inch HD display, 13-megapixel camera, 2.1 audio system and adaptive sound. If you're not in the mood to be tracked by your smart display, the Echo Show 10 includes a physical camera shutter, or you can say, "Alexa, turn off motion."

You'll be able to use the Show 10 for video calls with Zoom, Skype, Alexa Group Calling and Amazon Chime conferencing. The Echo Show 10 will stream Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video, and comes with a built-in Zigbee hub and Sidewalk bridge for connecting other smart home devices.

If you're away from your Echo Show 10, you can control the camera from your phone's Alexa app with remote pan and zoom features. This remote access also works with the recently launched Alexa Guard to scan and zoom periodically and alert you if a person is detected.

Like all of Amazon's latest Echo devices, the Echo Show 10 is "Climate Pledge Friendly," meaning Amazon built it with recycled materials and that it supports Low Power Mode for energy savings.

The Echo Show 10 is the fifth smart display from Amazon, following the original Amazon Echo Show, Echo Show (2nd gen), Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8.