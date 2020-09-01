Amazon opens its first online-only Whole Foods

Amazon

Amazon on Tuesday opened its first "permanent online-only" Whole Foods store in Brooklyn, New York. The online retail giant said the store will help it meet the growing demand for grocery delivery.

"Grocery delivery continues to be one of the fastest-growing businesses at Amazon," the company said in a blog post. "This store will be fully staffed by Whole Foods Market Team Members who are 100 percent dedicated to facilitating grocery delivery — enabling them to quickly receive, shop, and prepare orders for delivery to more customers than ever before."

Amazon, which bought Whole Foods 2017 for $13.2 billion, has introduced a growing array of digital and physical grocery offerings as it seeks to expand in the US market.

Last week, Amazon opened its first Amazon Fresh location in Woodland Hills, California. It's essentially a traditional supermarket but with some Amazon-centric touches like Alexa as a shopping assistant and high-tech grocery carts. In February, Amazon opened Amazon Go Grocery, a smaller grocery store that uses its checkout-free technology. The company also offers a handful of online grocery delivery services, including Amazon Fresh and Prime Now.

Amazon on Tuesday said the new online-only Whole Foods store has been in planning for more than a year and will serve customers in the Brooklyn area.