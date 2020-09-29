Amazon One lets you pay at stores by scanning your palm

Amazon

Amazon already got rid of checkouts lines at its brick-and-mortar Amazon Go stores. Now, it wants to make getting into those stores easier as well. Starting Tuesday, the retail giant will let people use its latest biometric tech -- dubbed Amazon One -- to enter two Amazon Go locations in Seattle.

"Amazon One is a fast, convenient, contactless way for people to use their palm to make everyday activities like paying at a store, presenting a loyalty card, entering a location like a stadium, or badging into work more effortless," said Amazon's Dilip Kumar in a blog post. "The service is designed to be highly secure and uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person's unique palm signature."

People can sign up for Amazon One at one of the company's Amazon Go stores. Amazon said the process -- which involves hovering your hand over an Amazon One device -- takes less than a minute and it'll associate a person's credit card with their palm signature. People can enroll with just one palm or both. Once signed up, people can hold their palm above an Amazon One device to enter the Amazon Go stores.

Amazon said it plans to expand the technology at its own stores in the coming months, and also plans to offer Amazon One to third parties like retailers, stadiums and office buildings.