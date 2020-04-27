Amazon offers a free year of its Food Network Kitchen app

Food Network

Many people are flexing their cooking skills while stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic. If you own a Fire TV or tablet (or are looking for a reason to invest in one), Amazon is giving away free one-year subscriptions to its Food Network Kitchen app and service. The app includes dozens of live, step-by-step and on-demand cooking classes.

Users will get access to shows like 30 Minute Meals, Barefoot Contessa, Brunch at Bobby's and over 2,000 classes from popular chefs like Alton Brown, Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Daniel Boulud, Sunny Anderson and Giada De Laurentiis. The service includes live cooking shows with interactive Q&A sections and over 80,000 recipes to try.

To get your free subscription, search the Food Network Kitchen app on your Fire TV or Fire tablet, and install the app. Click Activate now, choose a renewal option and log in with your Amazon information. The offer lasts until April 26, 2021.

On its own, Food Network Kitchen costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year, according to its website.