Amazon now offers Alexa-centric home security with no fees

Amazon is now offering Alexa-centric home security packages to customers in select areas, complete with professional installation. Costs start at $575, with no monthly fees. Most include an Echo Dot smart speaker to control everything using voice commands, as well as Alexa-friendly gadgets like the Wink Hub 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell, which Amazon acquired in February.

Branded under the Amazon Home Services umbrella, the new packages mark the online retail giant's latest move to cash in on the broad appeal of its virtual voice assistant -- and perhaps a play at countering Google, which already offers up Nest Secure home security kits of its own.

There are currently five packages available to customers in select states. Some focus on security, while others focus on smart outdoor lighting or renter-friendly devices. The main offering, simply called the "Smart" package, retails for $575 and includes the following:

Amazon Echo Dot



Ring Video Doorbell



Wink Hub 2



A motion sensor



A 105dB siren



2 contact sensors for doors and windows



On their own, those gizmos would cost you less than $400, so what Amazon is really selling here is the professional installation. Purchase a package, and a certified Amazon expert will come to your home for a consult to figure out exactly which devices you need and where they should be installed. Then, once everything ships, a professional installer will come to your home to install it all and make sure you understand how to use it.

From there, the packages will function as voice-activated alarm systems. Amazon says that Alexa can even simulate the sound of dogs barking or the radio playing while you're away to help make it appear as if you're home.

Live, professional monitoring doesn't appear to be in the cards yet -- I'll be watching to see if that's something Amazon addresses given the number of competitors -- including Nest Secure -- that at least offer that as an option. I've also asked for more specifics on the hardware that comes included with each package, as well as Amazon's timeline for expanding the packages to more regions. When I hear more, I'll update this space.