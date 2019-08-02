Amazon now lets you stop human review of your Alexa recordings

Amazon will now let customers disable human review of their Alexa recordings, following similar steps by Apple for Siri and Google for its Assistant.
The change, reported by Bloomberg on Friday, follows a series of news stories highlighting how all three of these companies use people to listen to some customer recordings to improve their software. The practice raised privacy concerns from consumers about how their voices and data were being used.
This is a developing story. More to come.
