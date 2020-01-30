CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon now has over 150 million paid Prime members worldwide

That's up from 100 million in 2018.

Amazon on Thursday revealed it now has over 150 million paid Prime members globally.

The company last offered a specific figure on paid Prime memberships in April 2018, when it said the number was over 100 million.

