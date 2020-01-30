Amazon on Thursday revealed it now has over 150 million paid Prime members globally.
The company last offered a specific figure on paid Prime memberships in April 2018, when it said the number was over 100 million.
This is a developing story.
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
That's up from 100 million in 2018.
Amazon on Thursday revealed it now has over 150 million paid Prime members globally.
The company last offered a specific figure on paid Prime memberships in April 2018, when it said the number was over 100 million.
This is a developing story.
Discuss: Amazon now has over 150 million paid Prime members worldwide
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.