Amazon now has a Baby Yoda Echo Dot stand

Amazon

Amazon has launched a . The Child stand will be released and shipped for delivery on Aug. 20 for Prime members if you pre-order for $25. The stand has little green ears and a base that looks like Baby Yoda's robe. You can nest your Echo Dot 3rd Gen inside.

Amazon describes it as the "cutest bounty in the galaxy, an instant conversation starter."

Preorders are open now, and you can get the in charcoal, gray, plum and sandstone.

Baby Yoda took the world by storm when the first episode of The Mandalorian aired on Disney Plus in November 2019. Wide-ranging merch featuring the beloved character ranges from Funko Pops to T-shirts, whiskey glasses, stickers, artwork, plush toys, robots and even a Hot Wheels car.