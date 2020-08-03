CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Pixel 4A review Microsoft, TikTok discussions Second stimulus check $250 off Acer Aspire 5 laptop SpaceX splashdown School reopenings
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Amazon now has a Baby Yoda Echo Dot stand

Preorders of The Mandalorian's The Child stand are now open.

Amazon Echo Dot Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda now comes as an Echo Dot 3rd Gen stand.

 Amazon

Amazon has launched a Baby Yoda stand for the 3rd Gen Echo Dot. The Child stand will be released and shipped for delivery on Aug. 20 for Prime members if you pre-order for $25. The stand has little green ears and a base that looks like Baby Yoda's robe. You can nest your Echo Dot 3rd Gen inside.

Amazon describes it as the "cutest bounty in the galaxy, an instant conversation starter."

Preorders are open now, and you can get the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $50 in charcoal, gray, plum and sandstone.

Baby Yoda took the world by storm when the first episode of The Mandalorian aired on Disney Plus in November 2019. Wide-ranging merch featuring the beloved character ranges from Funko Pops to T-shirts, whiskey glasses, stickers, artwork, plush toys, robots and even a Hot Wheels car.

Now playing: Watch this: Baby Yoda Hot Wheels car revealed at Comic-Con panel
2:07

More on Baby Yoda

The top Baby Yoda merch on Amazon so far

See all photos