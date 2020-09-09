Amazon names ex-NSA chief Keith Alexander to its board

Amazon said Wednesday it's appointed former National Security Agency chief Keith Alexander to its board of directors. Alexander will serve on Amazon's audit committee, the internet retail giant said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Alexander came under fire during his time as head of the agency after former NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked secret documents in June 2013 revealed the depth of NSA spy programs' collection of data on US citizens, world leaders and others around the world.
Snowden tweeted about Amazon's announcement Wednesday, saying that Alexander was "personally responsible for the unlawful mass surveillance programs that caused a global scandal."
Alexander, a retired four-star US Army general, served as director of the surveillance agency from 2005 until his retirement in 2014. After his retirement, he went into cybersecurity and became president and co-CEO of IronNet Cybersecurity.
