Amazon Music Unlimited just expanded to a lot more places

Amazon

Amazon's subscription music service, Music Unlimited, launched last year to compete with existing services like Spotify and Apple Music. It's now getting a bigger global footprint: it's available in 28 new countries starting today, Amazon announced.

The service boasts 40 million tracks, is independent from Amazon Prime and works on iOS, Android, Macs, PCs, web browsers and Amazon's Fire TV and Echo devices.

It's a different service than the more limited Prime Music package that comes with Amazon Prime, and comes in several pricing tiers for Echo-exclusive, or fuller individual and family plans.

It's discounted for Prime members, too... of course.