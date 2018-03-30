Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon on Friday sent an email to its Amazon Music customers reminding them that its Music Storage service is officially retiring on April 30.

Amazon's plan to shut down its MP3 storage service was first announced in late 2017, when it updated this Help & Customer Service page. The support page explains that uploading new MP3s is no longer available through Amazon Music. Now customers have a month to save their existing song files before they disappear for good.

The Music Storage service let customers hold 250 imported MP3 files in a "personal cloud library" for free. Anyone wishing to save those songs before the April 30 deadline needs to visit their Music Settings and follow the instructions provided.

Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and any digital songs you've bought will not be affected by this update.

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNET's request for further comment.