Amazon Music heads to Garmin smartwatches

Garmin

Amazon Music listeners now have a new way to listen to music while they run. On Wednesday Garmin announced that they have teamed up with the retail giant to bring the Amazon's music services to Garmin's smartwatches, a first for Amazon's music services.

Amazon Music subscribers with a compatible Garmin smartwatch will be able to download tracks for listening even without their phones. This includes Prime Music, which is bundled with Amazon's Prime offering and has over two million available songs, as well as Amazon's premium Music Unlimited service that is a more traditional Spotify or Apple Music alternative with over 50 million songs.

The Amazon Music app is available now in Garmin's Connect IQ store. Users will need to have a Forerunner 245 Music, Forerunner 645 Music, Forerunner 945, fēnix 5 Plus series, vívoactive 3 Music or MARQ series device to be able to download the free app.

Amazon is not the first service to be available on Garmin watches, however. The company already offers a Spotify app in its store that works with subscribers to Spotify Premium as well as Deezer for those with a Deezer Premium subscription.