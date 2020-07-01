Amazon moves its Crucible game to closed beta amid poor player feedback

Amazon Games

Crucible, Amazon Games Studio's free-to-play sci-fi shooter PC game that launched as a public beta on May 20 is moving to a closed beta as of July 1, according to the developer's site. The move was made in response to player feedback and will focus on map, combat and system changes to improve the experience as well as adding improvements based on the feedback.

The player reviews on game service Steam currently range from forgiving to harsher commentary, but most of the reviews seem centered around it still needing a lot of work in almost all areas of the game. Players who remain in the closed beta will see devs playing with the community during scheduled times and asking for feedback. Otherwise, the game will continue on just as it has since the launch. People who want to enter the closed beta after today will eventually be able to sign up through the game's main site.

Amazon Game Studios, launched in 2012, makes titles including New World, The Grand Tour Game and Crucible. It has studios in San Diego and Orange County, California, and at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle. Crucible was developed in Seattle by the Amazon Game Studios team called Relentless Studios. Next up is New World, based in the 17th century and launching in August, and an MMO based on Lord of the Rings.

Corinne Reichert contributed to this story.