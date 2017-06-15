John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images

Amazon may be looking to make its next big acquisition in hopes of bolstering its enterprise business.

The Seattle e-retailer has considered the potential purchase of Slack, a popular corporate messaging provider, according to a report Thursday from Bloomberg. The report mentions that Slack has received inquiries on an acquisition from other tech companies as well. The San Francisco company could be valued at $9 billion or more, Bloomberg said.

A tie-up between the two companies could help Amazon grow its business customers, especially after it came out with a conferencing service called Chime this year and continues to expand its Amazon Web Services cloud division.

Slack declined to comment on the report. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal, if it happens, would be the biggest by far for Amazon. It would be particularly uncharacteristic for the company, since Amazon has make very few large acquisitions. The company in March agreed to buy Dubai-based online retailer Souq.com for a reported $650 million. Its other larger deals include robotics company Kiva, the video-streaming service Twitch and shoe retailer Zappos.

The Zappos deal was the most expensive, at $1.2 billion, according to Crunchbase.

