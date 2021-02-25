Paramount Plus T-Mobile's $50 unlimited home internet Stimulus check vote Friday? GameStop stock rallies Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead trailer Post Malone to headline Pokemon Day
Amazon Luna cloud gaming free trial is now available on Fire TVs without an invite

Early access to the service is becoming more widely available, and anyone in the US can now order a controller.

More Fire TV owners can try out Amazon Luna.

You can try out Amazon Luna for free on Fire TV devices and order one of the controllers without an invitation, the company said earlier this week. The e-commerce giant's cloud gaming service launched in early access last year, but was an invite-only party.

You can download the Luna app on your Fire TV and use a 7-day free trial to dive in -- the service has a solid library of games including Control, Metro Exodus, Sonic Mania and Grid. After that period, it'll set you back $5.99 a month during the early access phase.

For another $14.99 a month, you can access the Ubisoft Plus channel and play games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

You don't need a Fire TV device to try out the service. It's available on PC, Mac, some Android devices, iPhone and iPad, but those still require an invitation. Luna is currently limited to people on the US mainland.