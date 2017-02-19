​Amazon lowers minimum for free shipping to $35

CNET

Retail giant Amazon apparently doesn't want Walmart to offer a better deal on shipping.

Without promotion, Amazon has lowered the minimum required for free two-day US shipping from $49 to $35, something The Verge noticed this weekend and reported on Sunday. That threshold applies to shoppers who are not Prime members, and the minimum for free shipping on books remains $25.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation on the timing and comment on why it made the move.

However, competitor Walmart, just last month, ended its similar membership program while at the same time lowered its website's minimum for free shipping to $35. It also sped up those deliveries to two days.

It's all part of an apparent battle for online shoppers who have yet to join Prime. An estimated 44 percent of US households subscribe to Prime, making them far more likely to shop regularly with Amazon.

Amazon raised the minimum amount for free shipping a year ago to $49 from $35. It upped the price to $35 from $25 in 2013.