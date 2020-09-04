Amazon looks to add 10,000 more jobs in Bellevue, Washington

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon's continuing to expand in its home state, on Friday announcing that it plans to add 10,000 more jobs to its offices in Bellevue, Washington.

The expansion was detailed in a blog post by John Schoettler, the company's vice president of global real estate and facilities. It follows a February announcement detailing plans to create 15,000 jobs in the city. To accommodate the new hires, Schoettler says Amazon has "secured an additional two million square feet of office space in downtown Bellevue by leasing new, iconic, and sustainable properties from Vulcan: 555 Tower and West Main." Both properties are under development.

In addition to the new jobs, Amazon also announced that it is providing a $1 million grant to the City of Bellevue's Human Services Fund to "support health and human service providers helping local families in need," with the city distributing "these funds to more than 40 entities across the Eastside."

Located just east of Amazon's home city of Seattle, the location is a logical choice for Amazon's expansion. The online giant opened its first office in Bellevue in 2017 and currently has 2,000 employees working in the city.