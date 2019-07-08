Getty Images

Amazon can't turn a blind eye to third-party product defects anymore, a US court has ruled. After a plaintiff alleged that a collar brought from an outside vendor on the site recoiled and caused permanent vision loss, the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit deemed Amazon liable.

The ruling, filed on July 3, was an anomaly, as the e-commerce giant has evaded blame for other third-party product mishaps this year.

While the third-party supplier that sold the collar, The Furry Gang, has since disappeared from the marketplace, the court stated that since Amazon does not have a process for ensuring "third-party vendors are in good standing," the company should remain accountable for the defunct product.

The appeals court reversed the original court's ruling that Amazon was protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. This legislation states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider." The ruling stated that since Amazon's involvement extended far beyond the authority of an editorial figure, it was "not barred" from Section 230.

"This kind of transformation, though, would have costs as well as benefits, for small entrepreneurs who might be excluded as too risky, and for consumers whose access to all goods would likely be reduced with greater scrutiny of sellers," said the company's defense, according to the legal filing.

The court case is now in the hands of the lower court to determine what the consequences will be and whether the product deserved blame.

Earlier this year, CNET reported on how Amazon failed to accommodate the needs of pregnant woman and was tangled in seven lawsuits.

Amazon declined to comment at this time.

