Amazon lets you stream Arthur and other kids shows for free

A whole bunch of family-friendly TV shows and movies have been made available on Amazon -- for free. In the US, some of those titles include Arthur, Just Add Magic, Pete the Cat and more. All you need to access them is an Amazon Prime Video account, which you can sign up for without charge.
The available titles (via Variety) vary depending on where you are in the world. In Europe, you can watch Peppa Pig and Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom. See below for some of the kids shows you can watch in the US (find the full list on Amazon's landing page):
- Just Add Magic
- Pete the Cat
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
- Arthur
- Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
- The Dangerous Book for Boys
- Lost in Oz
- Costume Quest
- Tumble Leaf
- Bug Diaries
- Creative Galaxy
- Jessy & Nessy
- Wishenproof
- Annedroids
- Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street
- The Snowy Day
- Odd Squad
- Caillou
- Cyberchase
- Dinosaur Train
Along with free TV shows, there are over 80 free movies you can watch via Amazon's IMDbTV, but note you'll have to sit through a few ads. Here are some on the list (if you haven't seen Aardman's Early Man, it's a hidden gem):
- Shrek Forever After
- Scooby-Doo: The Movie
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Stuart Little
- Stuart Little 2
- Short Circuit
- Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove
- Rugrats Go Wild
- The Muppets Take Manhattan
- Muppets From Space
- The Nut Job
- Open Season 2
- The Smurfs
- The Smurfs 2
- Early Man
- The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland
- Megamind
- Little Giants
- Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels
- Surf's Up
- Kangaroo Jack
- The Care Bears Movie
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
The free content comes with a new Amazon Prime feature that lets you set up multiple profiles, although at time of writing this is available in "selected countries," not including the US just yet.
For more, get all the feel-good movies and TV shows you can.
