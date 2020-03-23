Amazon lets you stream Arthur and other kids shows for free

PBS

A whole bunch of family-friendly TV shows and movies have been made available on Amazon -- for free. In the US, some of those titles include Arthur, Just Add Magic, Pete the Cat and more. All you need to access them is an Amazon Prime Video account, which you can sign up for without charge.

The available titles (via Variety) vary depending on where you are in the world. In Europe, you can watch Peppa Pig and Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom. See below for some of the kids shows you can watch in the US (find the full list on Amazon's landing page):

Just Add Magic

Pete the Cat

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Arthur

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

The Dangerous Book for Boys

Lost in Oz

Costume Quest

Tumble Leaf

Bug Diaries

Creative Galaxy

Jessy & Nessy

Wishenproof

Annedroids

Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street

The Snowy Day

Odd Squad

Caillou

Cyberchase

Dinosaur Train

Along with free TV shows, there are over 80 free movies you can watch via Amazon's IMDbTV, but note you'll have to sit through a few ads. Here are some on the list (if you haven't seen Aardman's Early Man, it's a hidden gem):

Shrek Forever After

Scooby-Doo: The Movie

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Short Circuit

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove

Rugrats Go Wild

The Muppets Take Manhattan

Muppets From Space

The Nut Job

Open Season 2

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Early Man

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland

Megamind

Little Giants

Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels

Surf's Up

Kangaroo Jack

The Care Bears Movie

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

The free content comes with a new Amazon Prime feature that lets you set up multiple profiles, although at time of writing this is available in "selected countries," not including the US just yet.

For more, get all the feel-good movies and TV shows you can.