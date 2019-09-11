DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Images

Amazon doesn't ask for proof of safety documents until after some toys go on sale, a report has said. Some sellers have only been asked to produce those required safety documents in recent weeks, CNBC reported Wednesday, for toys that were already available to buy on the platform for around two weeks.

The report follows Amazon last month being caught out for listing more than 4,000 banned and unsafe items for sale, including toys and medications that lacked warnings about their risks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The sellers who spoke to CNBC said they received emails this month after already putting their products on sale.

"We are contacting you because we show that you may be selling items in the Toys category. As part of our ongoing efforts to provide the best possible customer experience, we are confirming that your product meets the current mandatory safety standard," the email reportedly says.

Amazon told CNBC that it requires safety docs "very shortly" following a third-party product listing going live. The spokesperson reportedly said the emails were not a "reaction" to the WSJ article in August.

"All products offered in our stores must comply with applicable laws and regulations, and we regularly contact selling partners to request safety documentation," Amazon said in an emailed statement.

An Amazon blog post last month in response to the WSJ article said it spent $400 million during 2018 on product safety, and it "proactively blocked" over 3 billion products before they were listed online.

"We require toys to be tested to relevant safety standards set by the Consumer Product Safety Commission," the blog post said. "Every few minutes, our tools review the hundreds of millions of products, scan the more than 5 billion daily changes to product detail pages, and analyze the tens of millions of customer reviews that are submitted weekly for signs of a concern and investigate accordingly."

First published at 11:56 a.m. PT on Sept. 11.

Updated at 12:07 p.m.: adds statement from Amazon, info from blog post