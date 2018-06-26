Amazon launches support for Arabic language books

Good news for Arabic language authors: They now have a spot on Kindle.

Amazon on Tuesday said Kindle has a growing selection of more than 12,000 Arabic language books. The digital selection is available on Kindle devices and the free Kindle app on iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, and Amazon's own Fire tablets.

"We are excited to make Arabic language Kindle books available to the hundreds of millions of Arabic speakers around the world," said David Naggar, vice president of kindle at Amazon, in a release. "This is another step in our ongoing work to provide more choice and selection to readers."

Some of the popular books available include Arabic classics like Ibn Khaldoun's Muqadimah and Kalila wa Dimna as well as translated English language books like Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Kindle supports 40 languages.