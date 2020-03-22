Amazon launches Prime Video Cinema hub to corral new theater releases

Steven Musil screenshot/CNET

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and force movie theaters to shut down, Amazon has launched a new hub featuring movies that Hollywood hoped you would be watching right now in the theater. Amazon's Prime Video Cinema allows you to rent or buy recently released movies through the streaming service.

Movies currently offered through the hub include Onward, The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma, although Onward is only available at the $18.49 purchase price, while the others are only available for rental at that same reduced price. They'll be available for a 48-hour rental period.

NBCUniversal said Tuesday it would make movies available to rent online in the home the same day as their global theatrical releases due to the coronavirus outbreak. iTunes will also offer the titles for streaming purchase and rental.

The groundbreaking move represents the first time a major Hollywood studio has made a break from the traditional movie release cycle. Movies usually spend upward of six months in theaters before they move on to predetermined dates for release on other formats, such digital downloads and rentals, DVDs and, later, TV and streaming.

As theaters close and coronavirus preventive measures keep people out cinema seats, studios have mostly decided to postpone the release of new movies like No Time to Die, Mulan, F9 and A Quiet Place Part 2.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.

CNET's Joan E. Solsman contributed to this report.