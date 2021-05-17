Amazon launches new health, safety initiatives designed to halve workplace injuries

4kodiak/Getty Images

Amazon announced WorkingWell, a new slate of health and safety initiatives aimed at reducing workplace injuries. The WorkingWell program includes physical and mental activities, wellness exercises and dietary support for employees, according to a Monday release from the company. The program plans to roll out in all US Amazon operation sites by the end of the year.

WorkingWell is part of the e-commerce giant's $300 million investment into safety projects with the goal of cutting recordable incident rates by 50% by 2025.

Amazon said that about 40% of its work-related injuries include sprains and strains from repetitive motions, and according to the release, pilot programs for WorkingWell helped decrease the musculoskeletal injuries by 32% from 2019 to 2020.

In the release, Jeffrey Ku, operations employee at an Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora, Colorado, said the company takes employee safety seriously:

"WorkingWell is an extension of that — it makes sure we're taking care of our minds and bodies. It encourages us to make positive changes to how we work, and since I started watching the program's health and safety videos, I've incorporated a stretching routine into my day."