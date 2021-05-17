Apple Music getting lossless support Bill Gates Google I/O Apple Watch Pride Edition bands Black Widow and Loki clips Child tax credit starts July 15

Amazon launches new health, safety initiatives designed to halve workplace injuries

The new program, launching first in the US, includes physical and mental exercises, healthy eating tips and mindfulness and meditation tools.

Amazon is rolling out a new program to help reduce worker inuries.

Amazon announced WorkingWell, a new slate of health and safety initiatives aimed at reducing workplace injuries. The WorkingWell program includes physical and mental activities, wellness exercises and dietary support for employees, according to a Monday release from the company. The program plans to roll out in all US Amazon operation sites by the end of the year. 

WorkingWell is part of the e-commerce giant's $300 million investment into safety projects with the goal of cutting recordable incident rates by 50% by 2025.

Amazon said that about 40% of its work-related injuries include sprains and strains from repetitive motions, and according to the release, pilot programs for WorkingWell helped decrease the musculoskeletal injuries by 32% from 2019 to 2020.

In the release, Jeffrey Ku, operations employee at an Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora, Colorado, said the company takes employee safety seriously:

"WorkingWell is an extension of that — it makes sure we're taking care of our minds and bodies. It encourages us to make positive changes to how we work, and since I started watching the program's health and safety videos, I've incorporated a stretching routine into my day."

