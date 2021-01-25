Amazon launches Alexa Guard Plus subscription service

Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon is launching a new subscription service for Echo users called Alexa Guard Plus, which will include access to a 24-hour helpline, alerts when your smart speakers or displays hear a break-in, deterrence measures and more. Guard Plus will cost $5 per month or $49 per year.

Alexa Guard Plus was announced last year as an expansion on the existing free Alexa Guard feature, which monitors for the sound of glass breaking or smoke alarms going off, sends alerts to users and flips connected lights on and off randomly while you're out of the house to simulate a person being inside.

Guard Plus, along with the fee, brings a few new features to bear, namely deterrence measures, such as sounding an alarm or playing the sound of dogs barking if a break-in is detected, and a 24-hour helpline, which can connect users to emergency services. In addition, Guard Plus listens for a slightly wider range of sounds -- such as human footsteps inside the house -- than the free version of the service.

Amazon has begun rolling out Alexa Guard Plus to Alexa users today, and it will be available to US-based customers for a free, one-month trial.

