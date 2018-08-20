CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon's Kindle Voyage may be over

It looks like one of our favorite e-readers from 2014 has come to its journey's end.

The Kindle Voyage when it was just starting off.

 Mark Licea/CNET

Amazon's Kindle e-reader family seems to have lost a member, with the disappearance of the Voyage from its Kindle Family listing.

The site now lists just three models in its lineup of eight configurations, the Kindle E-Reader, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle OasisGoodreads noticed a few weeks back, saying the Voyage seems to have vanished in July.

In years when Amazon refreshes its Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets, it tends to do it in the summer or fall. The high-end Oasis was last updated in October 2017, but the most recent mid-line Paperwhite last saw changes in 2015 and the basic Kindle in 2016. Chances are one or both of the older models will receive an update in the near future.

We reached out to Amazon for confirmation of the Voyage's demise, but did not immediately hear back.

