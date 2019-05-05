Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is back on sale for $40 off

Sarah Tew/CNET

The new Kindle Paperwhite, released last November, is back on sale for $90 or $40 off its list price of $130. It's hit that price previously, but we've never seen it for lower than $90.

Meanwhile the new entry-level Kindle, which features an integrated light, is also being discounted: it's $70 ($20 off). That's also a good deal but the Paperwhite is worth the extra $20.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

If you're shopping for someone who's looking for a dedicated e-reader, this is a great deal. The new Paperwhite is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line:

It's 10 percent thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It's got a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's fully waterproof like the high-end Kindle Oasis



It's got Bluetooth built-in, for integration with Amazon's Audible audiobook service.



It was an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice at $130. At $90, it's a steal. (Read the full CNET review).

Personalize your mom's gift

Get her something amazing, even on a budget