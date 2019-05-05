CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is back on sale for $40 off

Ahead of Mother's Day, the new waterproof Paperwhite is $90 while the brand-new entry-level Kindle is $70.

Nab a Kindle this Mother's Day.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

The new Kindle Paperwhite, released last November, is back on sale for $90 or $40 off its list price of $130. It's hit that price previously, but we've never seen it for lower than $90.

Meanwhile the new entry-level Kindle, which features an integrated light, is also being discounted: it's $70 ($20 off). That's also a good deal but the Paperwhite is worth the extra $20.

If you're shopping for someone who's looking for a dedicated e-reader, this is a great deal. The new Paperwhite is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line:

  • It's 10 percent thinner and lighter than the previous version.
  • It's got a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic. 
  • It's fully waterproof like the high-end Kindle Oasis and has a plastic screen that Amazon says is shatter-and-scratch-resistant.
  • It's got Bluetooth built-in, for integration with Amazon's Audible audiobook service.

It was an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice at $130. At $90, it's a steal. (Read the full CNET review).

