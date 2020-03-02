Kindle Paperwhite is $45 off for a limited time

Sarah Tew/CNET

The newest Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, released in November 2018, is on sale for $85, or $45 off its list price of $130. Previously it's been discounted to $90, but $85 is the lowest price we've seen for our favorite e-reader.

Meanwhile, the new entry-level Kindle, which features an integrated light, is also being discounted: it's $60, which is $30 off. That's also a good deal, but the Paperwhite is arguably worth the extra $30 because it has a higher-resolution display (and is waterproof).

If you're shopping for someone who's looking for a dedicated e-reader, this is a great deal. The Paperwhite is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line:

It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's fully waterproof, like the high-end Kindle Oasis



It has built-in Bluetooth for integration with Amazon's Audible audiobook service.



It was an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice at $130. At $85, it's a very good deal. It's likely that Amazon will update the Paperwhite in 2020, but it's unclear when or how much of an upgrade it will be. For instance, USB-C charging could be added and perhaps the lighting scheme could be updated. The device could also get slightly thinner. Read the full CNET review of the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite.

Originally published last year. Updated with new sale prices.