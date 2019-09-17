Kindle Paperwhite is $40 off for a limited time

Sarah Tew/CNET

The new Kindle Paperwhite, released last November, is back on sale for $90 or $40 off its list price of $130. It's hit that price previously, but we've never seen it for less than $90.

Meanwhile, the new entry-level Kindle, which features an integrated light, is also being discounted: it's $65 ($25 off). That's also a good deal, but the Paperwhite is worth the extra $25 because it has a higher resolution display (and is waterproof).

Amazon recently announced that it's holding an event on Sept. 25 to announce new devices. But it's more likely to be introducing new Echo devices rather than new Kindles at that event.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

If you're shopping for someone who's looking for a dedicated e-reader, this is a great deal. The new Paperwhite is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line:

It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's fully waterproof like the high-end Kindle Oasis and has a plastic screen that Amazon says is shatter-and-scratch-resistant.



and has a plastic screen that Amazon says is shatter-and-scratch-resistant. It has Bluetooth built-in, for integration with Amazon's Audible audiobook service.



It was an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice at $130. At $90, it's a great deal. (Read the full CNET review.)



