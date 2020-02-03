Kindle Paperwhite is $35 off for a limited time

Sarah Tew/CNET

The new Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, released in November 2018, is back on sale for $95, or $35 off its list price of $130. It hit $90 during the holidays last year, but it's still a very good price for our favorite e-reader.

Meanwhile, the new entry-level Kindle, which features an integrated light, is also being discounted: it's $65, which is $25 off. That's also a good deal, but the Paperwhite is arguably worth the extra $30 because it has a higher-resolution display (and is waterproof).

If you're shopping for someone who's looking for a dedicated e-reader, this is a great deal. The new Paperwhite is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line:

It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's fully waterproof like the high-end Kindle Oasis



It has built-in Bluetooth for integration with Amazon's Audible audiobook service.



It was an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice at $130. At $95, it's a very good deal. Read the full CNET review of the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite.)

