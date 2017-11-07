Tech companies keep asking us to give up just a little more privacy so they can offer us improved and personalized services.

The latest round in this trade-off comes from Amazon Key, an in-home delivery and professional services program that launches Wednesday. For today's podcast, we debate the merits of the service and consider whether people will adopt it.

Also on the show, we discuss BlackBerry's continued problems, as well as a CNET Magazine interview with Chadwick Boseman and Lynn La's feature about sex-ed online.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Amazon Key bets you'll give up privacy for convenience (The 3:59, EP. 312) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher