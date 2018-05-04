Via Jeff Bezos/Twitter

The world is far too often a miserable, divided place. But thankfully, we all have Jeff Bezos to lift our spirits.

Richard Guttfield, the owner of a printing business in England, told The Sun that his black miniature schnauzer Wilma went missing after a driver dropped off an Amazon package of dog food, the publication reported Thursday.

Guttfield, 51, said he alerted Amazon about the issue but claimed the company started to take his concerns seriously only after he emailed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, whose email address is widely known as jeff@amazon.com. No, Bezos -- who's the world's richest person -- didn't fly to Britain and, after several long nights of detective work while doing his best Liam Neeson impression, break up a secret cabal of notorious puppy thieves.

Instead, according to The Sun, Amazon checked the GPS log of the van the driver used, and Rob Levy of Amazon logistics eventually called Guttfield with the good news.

The driver, who is not an Amazon employee, was part of Amazon's network of independent courier companies it contracts for package deliveries.

"This is inexcusable and does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery partners," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement Friday. "We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages for the independent delivery service provider."