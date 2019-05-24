Amazon Japan reportedly stops selling Huawei devices

Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP/Getty Images

Amazon's Japanese store became the latest company to blacklist Huawei by removing all its products from direct sale, a report said Friday.

Customers in Japan can still buy Huawei's phones, tablets and PCs through third-party sellers in its marketplace, Nikkei noted.

The Chinese company's devices were listed as out of stock for direct sale in the wake of the US blacklisting Huawei's networking gear last week. President Donald Trump signed an executive order basically banning the company based on the national security concern that Huawei has close ties with the Chinese government.

In the US, Microsoft also reportedly removed Huawei's MateBook laptops from its online store.

Neither Amazon nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.

