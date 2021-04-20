Watch Apple's event today Musk on deadly Tesla crash Venmo OKs cryptocurrencies COVID travel warning Google Doodle for Luther Vandross Child tax credit's monthly check

Amazon is opening a hair salon to test out new tech and products

The online retail giant is launching its first-ever hair salon in London.

Amazon's first hair salon in London

Amazon says salon customers will be able to experiment with different virtual hair colors using AR technology.

Amazon's latest venture into physical stores comes with a twist, and maybe a blow dry. The retail giant on Tuesday announced the launch of Amazon Salon

The experimental salon is located in London and will offer hair care and styling services. It'll also server as a place for Amazon to trial new technologies like "augmented reality (AR) hair consultations to point-and-learn technology," the company said in a blog post. There will also be Fire tablets at each styling station, and customers will be able to buy products from Amazon's UK store by scanning a QR code on the shelf. 

"We want this unique venue to bring us one step closer to customers, and it will be a place where we can collaborate with the industry and test new technologies," said John Boumphrey, Amazon's UK country manager, in the blog post.

The salon will initially be open to Amazon employees, before opening to the general public "in the coming weeks." For now, there are no plans to open other salon locations, Amazon said. 

