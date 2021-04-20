Amazon is opening a hair salon to test out new tech and products

Amazon

Amazon's latest venture into physical stores comes with a twist, and maybe a blow dry. The retail giant on Tuesday announced the launch of Amazon Salon.

The experimental salon is located in London and will offer hair care and styling services. It'll also server as a place for Amazon to trial new technologies like "augmented reality (AR) hair consultations to point-and-learn technology," the company said in a blog post. There will also be Fire tablets at each styling station, and customers will be able to buy products from Amazon's UK store by scanning a QR code on the shelf.

"We want this unique venue to bring us one step closer to customers, and it will be a place where we can collaborate with the industry and test new technologies," said John Boumphrey, Amazon's UK country manager, in the blog post.

The salon will initially be open to Amazon employees, before opening to the general public "in the coming weeks." For now, there are no plans to open other salon locations, Amazon said.



