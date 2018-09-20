CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Home

Amazon is holding a surprise Echo Alexa event. We break it down (The 3:59, Ep. 461)

We walk through all the rumors, from microwaves to subwoofers and a new Echo Dot.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon is holding a surprise Echo Alexa event. We break...
3:34

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Amazon is holding a surprise Echo Alexa event. We break it down (The 3:59, Ep. 461)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: The Apple Watch Series 4 gets smart about heart rate