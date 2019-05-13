To deliver packages faster, Amazon last year introduced a program to encourage more entrepreneurs to start their own package delivery businesses.
The company on Monday said it's now expanding this program, called Delivery Service Partner, to get its own employees to join.
Amazon offers up to $10,000 to join the program. As an added incentive for its employees to quit and become delivery partners, it's also offering a payment equivalent to three months of the employee's gross salary.
The partnership program is part of Amazon's work to vastly expand its shipping capabilities and help it deliver packages even faster. Last month, Amazon said it's working on turning its Prime two-day shipping program into one-day shipping, which should add pressure on the company to build up more of its shipping infrastructure.
Since the partnership program started last June, Amazon said its helped in the creation of over 200 new small businesses that have hired thousands of delivery drivers. Amazon said it expects to add hundreds more of these businesses this year.
Apple is nixing iPhone parenting apps: Here's why: Let's dive into the saga of mobile device management, or MDM, software and why it's causing a showdown between Apple and iOS developers.
What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you: Last week, Amazon announced it will decrease the standard shipping time for Prime members from two days to one. In this Tech Minute, here's how this change will impact your deliveries.
Discuss: Amazon is helping its employees quit... and start their own package delivery businesses
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.