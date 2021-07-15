Amazon sued by CPSC for allegedly refusing to recall hazardous products

Getty

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has filed a lawsuit against Amazon for failing to remove hazardous and defective products from its online retail listings. This comes after months of negotiations, in which federal safety regulators reportedly attempted to persuade the tech giant to abide by CPSC rules.

The sales of both first- and third-party products are subject to CPSC rules, as Amazon's website handles most elements of its online transactions. The products at issue range from flammable children's sleepwear to faulty carbon monoxide detectors, according to the legal complaint.

This lawsuit comes amid increased scrutiny and pressure to regulate tech giants, including Amazon. Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan, with mixed levels of support from both sides of the aisle in Congress, is leading antitrust investigations against Amazon and other Silicon Valley titans -- partly in response to Amazon's uniquely powerful position in online retail.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.